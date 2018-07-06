Victims punched, wallets stolen in 3 linked Queens robberies: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — Authorities are searching for a man connected to several violent robberies in Queens, police said Thursday.

Just before 11 p.m. on June 6, the culprit punched a 50-year-old man in the face, grabbed his wallet at 134th Street near 107th Avenue in South Ozone Park and fled, police said.

Inside of the wallet was $70 cash and two credit cards, police said.

Another incident police said is connected to the same individual occurred two days later at about 9 p.m., in front of a home along 121st Street and 107th Avenue.

The suspected thief punched a 55-year-old man in the face, removed his wallet with $200 cash and ten credit cars inside, then fled south on 121st Street, according to police.

The most recent incident was reported to police on June 19 at about 11:30 p.m., in the vicinity of Liberty Avenue near 120th Street.

The man punched a 51-year-old man in the the back of the head, stole his cellphone and an undetermined amount of money, then fled west on 107th Street in a dark colored, four-door Honda with a yellow New York license plate, according to authorities.

Police are still searching for the individual and his vehicle.

He is described as being about 25 to 35 years old and 5 feet 10 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap, black hooded sweater, white shirt, dark colored sweatpants and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).