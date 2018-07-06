Man shoots another man following dispute in Brooklyn apartment: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Authorities are searching for the man who opened fire and shot a 35-year-old man inside a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday night.

It happened at about 11:20 p.m. when a dispute broke out between two men inside a Brownsville apartment along Kings Highway and E. 98th Street, police said.

Following the dispute, one of the men fired several shots at the other, said cops.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his back and a graze wound to his shoulder, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The gunman was last seen wearing a light blue du-rag, blue sweatpants and dark colored sneakers.