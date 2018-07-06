Man exposes himself in front of two 13-year-old girls on Long Island, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALDWIN, N.Y. — Authorities are searching for the man who allegedly exposed himself in front of two 13-year-old girls on Long Island Monday night.

It happened at about 8 p.m. as the teens were walking on the sidewalk on Verity Lane in Baldwin, police said.

An unidentified man driving a gray 4-door sedan pulled up to the curb and asked the girls "How do I get to Dunkin' Donuts?" said authorities.

When they did not respond, the man exposed himself to the two teens and drove north on Verity Lane, according to police.

The man is described to be about 20 to 27 years old with shoulder length blonde hair, blue or green eyes and a beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.