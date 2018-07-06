Man arrested in 2 bank robberies over 3 days on Long Island: police

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. — A man was arrested in Suffolk County Thursday, after he allegedly committed two robberies over the course of three days, authorities said.

Just before 12 p.m. Thursday, police say James Kosin walked into the Bank of America located at 47 Main St. in Patchogue and handed the bank teller a note demanding cash.

He then stole an undetermined amount of cash and fled on foot, according to police.

A few hours later, Deputy Inspector John Rowan announced over the police radio that he observed a vehicle traveling on the Long Island Expressway, fitting the description of Kosin’s car, police said.

At around 2:05 p.m., Officer Phillip Buzzanca heard the radio broadcast, observed the vehicle on William Floyd parkway and arrested Kosin.

After an investigation, detectives also connected Kosin to a robbery that occurred at TD Bank located at 1806 Medford Ave. on July 3.

Kosin is now facing two counts of third degree robbery, authorities said.

He was held in custody overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned at Central Islip District Court on Friday.