Flying tire kills driver on Long Island highway

NORTH BABYLON, Long Island — A man is dead after a tire flew off a tractor trailer and hit his car on Sunrise Highway in North Babylon, police in Suffolk County said.

The incident happened at about 2:15 p.m. Thursday.

The driver of a 1998 Saturn sedan was driving west on Sunrise Highway when a tire flew off an overpass and hit his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tire then struck a 2000 Chevrolet SUV. The driver of that vehicle and her passenger were not injured, police said.

The identification of the driver who was killed is being withheld until his family is notified, police said.

The public's help is needed to find the truck driver whose tire flew off. Suffolk County detectives are asking anyone with information relating to the crash to call 631-854-8152.