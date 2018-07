Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Firefighters are battling a fire at a high-rise building across from Trump Tower in midtown Friday night.

The blaze was reported just after 7 p.m. on the 14th floor of 730 5th Avenue.

At least four firefighter and one civilian suffered injuries.

Their conditions are not yet known.

The fire was placed under control at 9:42 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.