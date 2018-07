Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A fire broke out in a two-story building in Crown Heights on Friday, fire officials said.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the fire at 585 Nostrand Ave., the location of an electric bike shop and an African hair braiding business on the first floor with apartments above on the second floor.

The fire began at about 3:30 p.m. Firefighters contained the blaze shortly after 4:30 p.m., FDNY officials said.

No injuries were reported.