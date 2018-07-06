Curfew for unaccompanied minors in Newark goes into effect Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, N.J. — As of Friday evening, all teens under 18 to be within 100 yards of home by 11 p.m., and until 5:30 a.m., unless they are accompanied by an adult.

Angelo Sanchez and his wife, Vanessa, are expecting their first child, a boy, in August, and Angelo, who grew up and still lives in Newark, is hoping this summer curfew will be enforced more than it was when he was a teenager.

“Nothing good happen in the darkness,” Sanchez told PIX11. “It’s very important that people in their 20s and 30s advocate for this curfew because we’re the ones who know.”

It’s a city ordinance that’s been on the books since World War II but PIX11 couldn’t get answers from City Hall on how well it’s been enforced these past 75 years.

In fact, too many long-time Newark residents think this curfew is a new idea.

“It’s [the curfew] a beautiful thing because when they hang out late, they get killed, there’s so much crime,” one woman told PIX11.

“It’s good to be inside, not outside,” Rita Richardson, a newark resident, told PIX11.

Rita has 12 children, ages 10 to 37, and she didn’t know about the curfew, that lasts until Labor Day, or they will be brought to the nearest police station.

And if they are caught with a third violation they and their parent face fines of between $100 and $1,000.

“I think it is somewhat proactive, but I don’t think they should take them to the police station,” Howard Wighams, a Newark resident, told PIX11. “It is not criminal, it’s a truancy issue.”