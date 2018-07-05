Woman’s body found burned, dismembered in New Jersey

VINELAND, NJ — A 32-year-old woman’s body was found burned and dismembered at the side of a New Jersey road; now police have asked for help finding her killer.

Tonya Cook’s body was found off of Banks Road near Lummistown Road in Cedarville, Lawrence Township, New Jersey State Police officials said. The Vineland woman’s body was found just after 8 a.m. on July 2.

Cook has ties throughout Cumberland County, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Port Norris Station at (856) 785-0036. Anonymous tips are welcome. This case is being investigated by the New Jersey State Police Homicide South Unit, Troop “A” Criminal Investigations Office, and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.