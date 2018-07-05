Woman who climbed Statue of Liberty expected to face judge Thursday

NEW YORK — The woman who climbed up to the base of the Statue of Liberty is expected to face a judge Thursday.

Police say Therese Patricia Okoumou, 44, passed through security and climbed up Lady Liberty around 3:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July and was taken into police custody about three hours later. While on the statue, she lay by the bottom edge of the statue’s robe, walked around and sat perched against the national monument.

Authorities involved said Okoumou, who is a member of the Rise and Resist movement, was protesting the separation of migrant families.

Her actions forced the evacuation of the island.

Members of the NYPD Emergeceny Service Unit used their training to gain her trust as they climbed ladders and attempted to talk her down.

Sixteen highly skilled cops used a series of ropes to climb the monument and make the arrest, ESU explained.

United States Park Police and the NYPD were both on the scene for the rescue.

She apologized to the officers who came up to get her.

She was hit with federal charges for trespassing, disorderly conduct, interference with government functions and violating Park Service regulations.

Police say Okoumou also has a prior arrest from a protest last year.