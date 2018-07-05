Woman struck by vehicle in Brooklyn dies: police

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A woman who was hit by a vehicle in Brooklyn died early Thursday.

Police received a call shortly after 4 a.m. about a pedestrian struck along Rockaway Parkway and Schenck Street in Canarsie.

Preliminary investigation determined a 23-year-old woman was lying on the street near the intersection when she was struck by a Honda Pilot traveling south on Rockaway Parkway, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 20-year-old driver remained at the scene.

Investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the woman was not immediately released.