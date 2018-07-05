Woman shoots off fireworks on Crown Heights street

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A woman in Brooklyn shot fireworks on a Crown Heights street, sending pedestrians running and screaming for help Wednesday night.

Video posted to Instagram shows the woman wearing what appears to be a white tennis dress and visor as she shoots off fireworks. Customers walk out of A & D Liquor on Nostrand Avenue and then run back inside to get away.

“The commanding officer has been made aware and is looking into it,” a police spokesperson said.

The videos were posted to two Instagram accounts and quickly amassed thousands of views.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The fireworks used appear to be roman candles, a type of firework that ejects exploding shells.

Fireworks are illegal in New York City. Officers posted a picture of fireworks that were confiscated Wednesday.