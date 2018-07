QUEENS — A terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport was cleared Thursday afternoon because of a suspicious, unattended bag.

The airport tweeted about the bag in Terminal 5 around 3:15 p.m. The bag had been cleared by 3:45 p.m. and operations resumed as normal.

The terminal’s south side check-in area was cleared and the departure roadway was closed.

JetBlue Airways is the main airline operating out of Terminal 5.

No additional information was immediately available.