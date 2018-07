Scandal-plagued EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt resigns

Scott Pruitt, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, is the latest member of the Trump Administration to resign from his position.

President Donald Trump announced Pruitt’s resignation on Twitter.

“I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this,” Trump tweeted. “The Senate confirmed Deputy at EPA, Andrew Wheeler, will……on Monday assume duties as the acting Administrator of the EPA. I have no doubt that Andy will continue on with our great and lasting EPA agenda. We have made tremendous progress and the future of the EPA is very bright!”

Pruitt has faced criticism and intense scrutiny for his management of the environmental agency, spending on his security detail and decision to rent a room in Washington, DC, tied to an energy lobbyist. He has become embroiled in a lengthy list of controversies as questions continue to mount over his actions as the head of the agency.

In April, Trump defended him in a tweet.

“While Security spending was somewhat more than his predecessor, Scott Pruitt has received death threats because of his bold actions at EPA,” he tweeted. “Record clean Air & Water while saving USA Billions of Dollars. Rent was about market rate, travel expenses OK. Scott is doing a great job!”

The EPA’s chief ethics official recently pushed for a series of independent investigations into Pruitt’s actions as administrator of the federal agency.

In a letter to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, EPA ethics official Kevin Minoli wrote that “potential issues” regarding Pruitt have surfaced through sources within the EPA and media reports since April.

Minoli writes that he has referred “a number” of those matters to the EPA’s inspector general. He says all are either under consideration for acceptance or under active investigation.

Minoli’s letter, first reported Saturday by The New York Times after the newspaper received a copy of the letter through a Freedom of Information request, doesn’t specify the issues referred for investigation.

News media have reported Pruitt’s rental of a condo from a lobbyist’s spouse, his use of staff to handle personal matters and other practices. Pruitt faces more than a dozen federal inquiries into his spending and management practices as EPA administrator, according to the Times.

Earlier this month House Democrats asked the Justice Department to investigate Pruitt for potential criminal conduct, alleging that he repeatedly violated federal anti-corruption laws by seeking to leverage his government position for personal gain. They cited the condo arrangement as well as Pruitt directing an EPA aide to contact a senior Chick-fil-A executive as part of an effort to land his family a franchise, and a $2,000 payment to his wife from organizers of a conference Pruitt then attended at taxpayer expense.