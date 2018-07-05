Remembering NYPD Detective Miosotis Familia: Slain officer honored on 1-year death anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Hundreds gathered overnight to honor and remember slain NYPD Detective Miosotis Familia, who was killed in the line of duty one year ago.

Family, friends and the community turned out for a candlelight vigil for Familia, including her three children, who wanted all to focus on the positive.

Detective Familia was sitting in a marked, RV-like command post shortly after midnight July 5 as the Fourth of July festivities were ending when police say Alexander Bonds fired a single shot into the vehicle, killing the 12-year veteran of the police force.

Bonds was later fatally shot by police.

Since then, the outpouring of love and support has continued for her family.

In May, President Donald Trump paid an emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them.

Trump invited Familia’s mother, children and other loved ones onto stage.

Familia’s children have also been given a new apartment, a new car and have received an outpour of donations to live without their mother from the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and nationwide for them.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, a memorial mass for Detective Familia will be held at the World Changers Church at Grand Concourse.

Shortly after, there will be a street renaming ceremony at the 46th precinct in honor of Familia at 11 a.m.