PATH stations to close on weekends to meet safety goal

NEWARK, N.J. — Several PATH rail stations will close on weekends during the next four months to accommodate work on installing a federally required emergency braking system.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says its World Trade Center and Exchange Place stations will close this weekend for crews to test signals.

Starting next weekend and continuing through the end of October, stations in Manhattan between Christopher Street and 33rd Street will be closed, though they will be open Labor Day weekend.

The stations will be closed from midnight Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Diverted PATH riders in Manhattan will be able to get free, two-trip MetroCards at the 33rd Street station that can be used on city buses and subways.