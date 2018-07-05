New luxury bus service brings NY city dwellers to the Catskills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Gabriel Brodbar bought his house in the Catskills over ten years ago. But if his family and friends didn’t have a car, it was hard to host visitors.

"The only way to get there if you don’t have a car is by bus, and it's by a not so nice bus from Port Authority," said Brodbar.

Brodbar, the Executive Director of NYU's Social Entrepreneurship Program, decided to solve the problem. He founded a new luxury bus company called Catskill Carriage that offers trips from Midtown West to various towns in the western Catskills.

The company is modeled in part after the Hampton Jitney.

"We like to describe ourselves as 'Hampton Jitney without the Hamptons,'" Brodbar told PIX11 News. "There does seem to be this shift of people who might normally go to the Hamptons looking for the Catskills, looking towards the Hudson Valley to get a more authentic experience.

Catskill Carriage says what distinguishes their buses is the services and amenities offered to riders, including complimentary drinks, snacks and magazines. There are also scented candles on board and vanity products available near the bathroom.

The company currently offers two routes, which serve Manhattan, Monticello, Callicoon, Livingston Manor and Roscoe. Northbound buses leave on Friday afternoons, and Southbound buses depart on Sundays.

The Callicoon Local bus ticket costs $40 one-way. The Livingston Manor Express ticket costs $55 one-way, and includes a coach attendant and dessert service.

Catskill Carriage will also be running new route, the Hudson Valley Escape, on August 3 and August 5. To learn more about routes and rates, visit Catskill Carriage's website.