NBA star brings $25,000 donation from local developer to East Harlem summer camp

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Minnesota Timberwolves player Taj Gibson brought a $25,000 donation to a summer camp for kids in East Harlem Thursday on behalf of local developer Meyer Orbach.

The NBA player, who was born in Fort Green, Brooklyn, says that giving back to the community that nurtured him is a gift in itself. Gibson paired up with the Orbach Group, a local developer. They matched all contributions to the Union Settlement summer camp in East Harlem.

"I think he's inspirational," Union Settlement Executive Director David Nocenti said. "I mean, seeing him be a famous basketball player and come back and help us when he used to be us is incredible."

The Union Settlement organization is important to East Harlem because it has served the community for nearly a century. It provides programs such as early childhood education, summer camps and mental health services.

"It’s a great program that keeps kids off the streets and gives them a blueprint on how to move forward pursuing their dreams," Nocenti said.

The Union Settlement said that this donation will help the summer camp programs remain funded for the future, so that they can continue to keep the community kids busy and active.

"I was a summer camp kid once and I understand the value of keeping busy all summer," Nocenti said. "It makes you a better kid, which makes you a better grown-up."