GORDON HEIGHTS, N.Y. — A man lost three fingers after a firework exploded in his hand Wednesday night, police said.

While celebrating Fourth of July festivities, a 26-year-old man lit a firework outside his Gordon Heights home along Wilson Avenue and Carr Lane at about 11:30 p.m., police said.

The firework exploded in his hand, and the man lost three fingers, according to authorities.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.