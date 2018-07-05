Man, 28, shot in the head and killed in Brooklyn deli

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man was shot and killed inside a Brooklyn deli Thursday, police said.

The victim, identified only as a 28-year-old man, was inside Deli & Convience at 412 Utica Ave. when he was shot in the head, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 5 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived, the victim was unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made. Police said the alleged shooter ran away, heading south on Utica Avenue, but no defining details of the culprit have been released.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text TIP577 to 274637. For Spanish, call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).