8-year-old injured by fireworks in West Nyack: police

WEST NYACK, N.Y. — An 8-year-old boy was injured by fireworks during Fourth of July festivities in West Nyack Wednesday night.

At about 9:25 p.m., Clarkstown Police responded to a report of a child injured by fireworks along Demarest Mill Rd.

When they arrived, officers found a boy with an injury below his eye, police said.

The boy and his father, who was with the child at the time of the incident, were taken to the hospital, said officials.

The injuries did not appear to be life threatening, and no others were injured during the incident, according to authorities.

Investigation determined the severity of the charges to be filed against a 47-year-old West Nyack man.

His identity was not immediately available.