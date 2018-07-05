5-year-old shot in Newark on Fourth of July

NEWARK, N.J. — A 5-year-old girl was shot in Newark while walking with her father on the Fourth of July, authorities said, calling the shooting a “cowardly act.”

It was about 11:30 p.m. when the shooting happened. The girl was walking with her father in the 200 block of Avon Avenue when she was struck with a bullet, authorities said.

She was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, authorities said.

“Police are pursuing all leads and anyone with information is encouraged to contact us regarding this cowardly act,” Newark’s public safety director Anthony Ambrose said.

Tips, which could result in a reward, can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-NWK-TIPS or 1-877-NWK-GUNS, or online by clicking here.