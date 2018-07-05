5 things to know about the woman who climbed the Statue of Liberty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – The woman who attempted to scale the Statue of Liberty on the Fourth of July is an immigrant who used the incident as a way to protest against President Donald Trump's immigration policy.

Therese Patricia Okoumou, 44, has been charged with misdemeanor trespassing and disorderly conduct for climbing the base of Lady Liberty.

The incident occurred on Wednesday as Okoumou moved around the bottom of the statue, which was about 100 feet above ground. After about three hours, officials were able to pull her down.

Following her federal court appearance on Thursday, she addressed the immigration organization, "Rise and Resist," and said, "no child belongs in a cage... especially on a holiday like this."

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 3.

Okoumou, who lives on Staten Island, immigrated from the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1994, according The Daily Beast.

Here are 5 things to know about Therese Patricia Okoumou:

1. She is being dubbed a hero by some fellow activists on social media.

Social justice activist/Journalist Shaun King wrote online that he was "deeply moved" by Okoumou's bravery to protest "the egregious human rights abuses of this nation."

Bree Newsome, an artist who gained nationwide attention in 2015 after she lowered a Confederate flag in South Carolina, honored Okoumou on Twitter.

Protesting at the Statue of Liberty demanding an end to state violence & the inhumane detention of children seems a fitting way to spend a holiday that's purportedly about celebrating the end of tyranny. Happy July 4th to #TheresePatriciaOkoumou

✊🏾❤️ — Bree Newsome (@BreeNewsome) July 5, 2018

2. She has worked as a personal trainer.

As The New York Daily News reports, Okoumou works as a personal trainer by profession, according to a 2009 Staten Island Advance article.

3. She's a member of the organization "Rise and Resist."

Rise and Resist," which was created by activists after the 2016 presidential election, is committed to opposing, disrupting and defeating any government act that threatens democracy, equality and civil liberties, according to their website.

"Patricia is our friend, our comrade, our sister...we unequivocally support Patricia," the group wrote in a statement online on Thursday.

Jay Walker, a member of the group, told reporters that she's been a part of the organization for about four or five months.

“She’s very dedicated to the resistance," Walker said.

4. She was arrested for a previous demonstration.

Last year, Okoumou was reportedly charged with obstructing governmental administration, unlawful assembly and trespassing during a demonstration at the Department of Labor. According to reports, she allegedly covered her mouth with tape while remaining unresponsive to police commands.

5. Activists are congregating across the city in her support, including actress Yara Shahidi.

Author and activist Blair Imani shared a photo on Twitter alongside Grownish star, Yara Shahidi and a few others who came out to support Okoumou.