3 men, 1 woman shot in Brooklyn: police

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Four people are being treated for their injuries after shots rang out in Brooklyn early Thursday.

Police received a call about 12:55 a.m. about shots fired in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Three men, ages 27, 24 and 21, were shot in the leg, and a woman, 19, was shot in the knee, authorities said.

They were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Police said all four people were standing outside a building on Herkimer Street and Brooklyn Avenue when another group approached them and shots were fired.