Authorities investigate teen’s death on Long Island

NEW CASSEL, N.Y. — Authorities are investigating a teen’s death after he was found with multiple injuries in Nassau County early Thursday.

Police responded to a call at about 1:05 a.m. along Roman Avenue and Costar Street in New Cassel.

When they arrived, officials found the 16-year-old male with serious injuries, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.