Trinitarios gang ‘will feel the wrath of the NYPD,’ official promises

NEW YORK — Ten alleged members of the Trinitarios gang have been arrested for a Bronx teen’s death, but the NYPD’s Chief of Detectives said Wednesday that this is just the beginning.

Two men were charged in the June 20 death of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz on Tuesday. One of the men, 29-year-old Diego Suero, is an accused leader in the gang.

“The dent is just beginning and they will feel the wrath of the NYPD,” Chief Dermot Shea said.

Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara previously described the gang as “a highly-organized criminal machine.” It was started by Leonides Sierra, an inmate at Rikers, in 1992.

There have been numerous takedowns of dozens of Trinitarios members in the years since. Police also arrested other alleged members of the gang accused of other crimes in the weeks since Guzman-Feliz was killed at a bodega.

There could be more arrests in the teen’s death.

“We’re not going to rest until anyone responsible, having any role whatsoever in that tragic incident, is brought to justice,” She said. “We’re still not finished.”