Tina Turner’s son, Craig Turner, dead in apparent suicide

STUDIO CITY, Calif. — Tina Turner’s eldest son, Craig Turner, was found dead in an apparent suicide, multiple news outlets have confirmed.

He was 59.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed to Variety and CBS News that Turner found dead on Tuesday at his home in Studio City, Calif., with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

