Oji interviews the cast of "Monogamy" to find out the meaning behind the new web series.

The show airs on the Urban Movie channel, starring Jill Marie Jones, Brian White and Vanessa Simmons.

According to the cast, the series explores the meaning of monogamy, whether it works and the drama that comes along with it.

You can stream the new show on the Urban Movie channel website.