EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — With more than 150 rides and attractions State Fair Meadowlands offers fun for the whole family. Take a ride on the area’s only Sky Ride or head up, up and away in the original Batcopter from the 1960’s TV series.

Fifty food vendors are ready to serve up delicious meals, snacks and sweets. The fair runs through July 8 with fireworks on July 3-4. Click here for more information.