Police say lightning strike is suspected cause of blaze that destroyed 16 NJ condo units

EDGEWATER PARK, N.J. — Police say a lightning strike is suspected as the cause of a fire that destroyed 16 units at a New Jersey condominium complex.

NJ.com reports that the blaze started at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday during a strong storm and quickly spread to two buildings at the Arbor Green complex in Edgewater Park. Burlington County emergency dispatchers said it was brought under control just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Police Chief Gene DeFilippo said on the department’s Facebook page that several firefighters were taken to a hospital for heat-related issues and one minor injury. No residents were injured.

DeFilippo says the county fire marshal hasn’t determined the cause of the blaze but “it is likely to have been caused by a lightning strike or action subsequent to a nearby lightning strike.”