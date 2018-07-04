Off-duty NYPD Lieutenant arrested for DWI: authorities

QUEENS — An off-duty police officer was arrested early Wednesday for driving while intoxicated, authorities said.

NYPD Lieutenant Sunil Singh, 38, was taken into custody around 2:26 a.m. after he was observed driving while intoxicated in the vicinity of Rockaway Boulevard in Queens, officials said.

He got into a minor accident. No injuries were reported, police said.

Singh was taken into custody and faces charges including driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by alcohol and refusal to take a breath test.