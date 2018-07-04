NYPD tightens security for July 4th holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIX11 News went inside an NYPD roll call Wednesday afternoon as officers from the Counterterrorism Bureau prepared for one of the busiest events of the year, the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular.

"Your job is to keep everybody safe and to focus, keep focused," NYPD Commissioner James O’Neil told officers.

The Macy’s fireworks show is expected to draw 3 million people to the shores of Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.

Commissioner O’Neil had a message for any potential terrorists.

"This is not this is not the place to be,” he said. “This will be the most protected piece of real estate in the united states.”

Highly trained police dogs will be present at security check points. There will be long gun teams and officers with radiation detectors on their gun belts.

Police also called on New Yorkers to do their part to help keep the fireworks safe.

"If you see something out there that makes you uncomfortable, it doesn’t look right, please flag down a cop and give us a chance to investigate," he said.