NY Historical Society celebrates July 4 with reading of Declaration of Independence

Families looking for a historical perspective of our Independence Day attended the New York Historical Society Wednesday.

Visitors learned about what it took to create our freedom and then maintain it.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt read the Declaration of Independence and World War II reenactors talked about the war effort and how it affected soldiers and society.

JM Wasko was dressed as a sailor.

"Just learning about those common experiences and getting to time travel back in time and step into the sailor's shoes is really wonderful," Wasko said.

New Yorker Monica Hakola brought her children to the event.

"Somebody fought for what they have," Hakola said. "And they should appreciate it. And they should treat it with respect."