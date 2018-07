HOLBROOK, N.Y. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Long Island early Wednesday.

At about 12:20 a.m., a man operating a 1995 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Veterans Memorial Highway near the Sunrise Highway overpass.

The motorcycle left the roadway and struck a metal barricade, police said.

The operator, identified as John F. Greene, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist was impounded for a safety check.