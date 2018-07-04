Man threatened with knife in Queens subway station: police

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — Police are searching for a man who threatened another man with a knife inside of a subway station, the NYPD said Monday.

The 32-year-old victim, and the culprit got into an argument around 9:30 a.m. inside of the Roosevelt Avenue E/F subway station near 74th Street, according to police.

The culprit lunged toward the victim, threatened him with a knife, and then fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

Police are asking the public to help identify the individual.

He described as being 40-50 years old and weighing around 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark shorts and carrying a black bag.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).