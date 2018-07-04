Man robbed, stabbed in the mouth with a pen; attacker sought

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Authorities are searching for the person accused of stabbing a man with a pen and robbing him inside a train platform in Manhattan last week.

On June 28, around 10 p.m., a man approached a 36-year-old man on the northbound 6 train and followed him onto the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue platform, police said.

The man stabbed the victim in the mouth with a pen, said cops.

According to authorities, the alleged attacker then threw the victim’s belongings onto the train tracks, and fled with his cell phone.

The victim was not hospitalized.

Police are searching for the individual, described as a male about 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing his hair in a bun, a beige t-shirt and dark colored pants.

