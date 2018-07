× Man found shot in the back in the Bronx

BROWNSVILLE, the Bronx — A 33-year-old man was found shot in the back in a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday night.

Police were called to an apartment along Kings Highway and E. 98th Street in Brownsville at about 11:20 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a man found shot in the back inside a residence in the apartment, police said.

He was taken to the hospital for his injury.

No arrests have been made, and police continue to search for a motive.