Man found shot in the back in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A 33-year-old man was found shot in the back inside a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday night.

Police were called to an apartment along Kings Highway and E. 98th Street in Brownsville at about 11:20 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a man found shot in the back inside the apartment, police said.

He was taken to the hospital for his injury.

No arrests have been made, and police continue to search for a motive.

Correction: This article has been updated with the correct location of the incident.