Jersey City celebrates July 4th with Snoop Dogg, fireworks

JERSEY CITY, NJ — One of Jersey City’s biggest events of the year is Wednesday. They’re celebrating with food, fireworks and Snoop Dogg!

The 5th annual Fourth of July Celebration kicked off at noon with carnival rides, food truck vendors and musical groups.

The iconic rapper is scheduled to perform at 8:30 p.m. as the headline performer of the night. His free concert is expected to draw very large crowds.

The celebration will culminate with a grand finale of fireworks, set to go off after Snoop Dogg performs.

This is the fifth year Jersey City has had its own July Fourth fireworks over the Hudson River, started in part after New York City moved its Macy’s fireworks display back to the East River in 2014, after several years over the Hudson.

Since then, the size of the Jersey City celebration has grown each year.

The event is expected to draw record crowds and with that comes added security. City officials are expecting over 150,000 people.

Chairs, balloons, kites, coolers and drones are prohibited.

City officials strongly urge you to take public transportation. Parking will be extremely limited.

Spectators should prepare to enter through one of six police checkpoints located at:

Marin Boulevard and Grand Street,

Marin Boulevard and York Street,

Marin Boulevard and Montgomery Street,

Washington Street and Christopher Columbus Drive,

Washington Street and Bay Street, or

Washington Street and Second Street.