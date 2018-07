Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The summer blockbuster hits are in full swing.

With hits like, "Avengers: Infinity War," and "Solo: A Star Wars Story," the box office results prove the summer movies this year are a hit.

Oji talks with Erik Davis from Fandango about the next wave of summer movies that are worth seeing including "Ant Man & Wasp," "Christopher Robin," "MI6," "The Spy Who Dumped Me," and "Crazy Rich Asians."