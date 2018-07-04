Forecast for 4th of July Fireworks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Wednesday officially marks day five of the unbearable heat wave that first hit the tri-state area on Sunday.

A heat advisory remains in effect through 9 p.m., giving you 30 minutes to start cooling off before the Macy's 4th of July fireworks show, according to the National Weather Service. You can prepare for scattered showers and thunderstorms, and temperatures reaching a high of 90 degrees in NYC and upper 80 degrees in the suburbs. The combined temperatures and humidity will make it feel close to 100 degrees.

Leading up to the fireworks show you can expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms, but it's expected to clear out before the show begins.

The heat wave is expected to taper off at the end of the week, with highs of 85 degrees on Friday, 80 degrees on Saturday and 82 degrees on Sunday.