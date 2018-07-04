4 dogs found dead, 6 others alive in Long Island home

SELDEN, N.Y. — Ten dogs were found, four of which were dead, in a Long Island home Tuesday night, police said.

At about 7:40 p.m., Suffolk County police officers responded to a report of dead dogs at a residence along Remington Avenue and Boyle Road in Selden.

When they arrived, authorities found four dead dogs and six living dogs, officials said.

Two of the surviving dogs were taken to an emergency animal hospital for treatment.

The remaining four were taken to a local animal shelter, police officials said.

The Brookhaven Town building inspector responded, and the property was condemned, according to officials.

The SPCA responded and is investigating the incident.