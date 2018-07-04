33 abused dogs rescued from overheated Manhattan apartment

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Officers rescued 33 abused and malnourished dogs inside of a small, overheated apartment on Monday, police said.

At about 6 a.m., police responded to a wellness check at 643 E. 13th St., according to the NYPD.

When officers arrived, they heard dogs barking and observed a foul odor coming from the inside of the apartment.

Thirty-three dogs, who were extremely abused and malnourished, were found crammed inside the residence, according to police.

The APSCA was called to the scene and removed all 33 dogs, police said.

The owner of the apartment, 53-year-old Ivan Paredes, was arrested and charged with torture, injury and neglect of impounded animals.