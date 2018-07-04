3 firefighters injured in Bronx house fire

RIVERDALE, the Bronx — Three firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling a fire at a Bronx home overnight.

Fire officials received a call at about 11:46 p.m. about a fire at 5511 Fieldston Rd. in Riverdale.

Crews arrived to the three-story home to find an extensive fire on the second floor of the home, fire officials said.

The blaze extended to a neighboring house, but it was quickly knocked down, according to fire officials,

The fire was under control by 1:36 a.m.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

No other injuries were reported.