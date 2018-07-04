2 suspects wanted after allegedly assaulting MTA station employee

THE BRONX — Two individuals who allegedly assaulted an MTA employee are on the loose in the Bronx and police are asking for the public’s help to identify them.

The incident occurred on Sunday, June 24 at approximately 8:40 a.m. inside the 174-175 Street “D” subway station.

Police say one of the suspects punched the 39-year-old male victim in the face following a dispute. The second suspect threw a bottle at the man. The attackers fled the scene on foot northbound on Grand Concourse.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first suspect was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweater, a red shirt, dark colored pants and carrying a yellow backpack.

The second suspect is described as a male, with orange hair. He was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweater, dark colored pants, and carrying a multi-colored backpack.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text TIPS577 to 274637. For Spanish, call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).