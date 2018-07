Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Andy Adler goes one on one with Mariano Rivera, Jorge Posada, Charles Oakley, Didi Gregorius, Amar'e Stoudemire, Johnny Damon, and more.

Regarding CC Sabathia's event, Andy says, 'Red carpets are fun, but as CC knows, it's about getting attention for a remarkable cause. CC and his wife, Amber, raised $1 million for 'PitCCh in Foundation. They should be very proud '