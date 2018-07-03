Where to catch fireworks right in your backyard: Brooklyn, New Jersey and Staten Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular won't be the only Independence Day celebration. A variety of displays will be set off across Brooklyn, Staten Island and New Jersey.

Whether you want to see the bright lights on the beach, take your family to a parade or catch a cool concert, there's plenty to offer on this holiday.

Fourth of July fireworks across the tri-state area:

50Star Fireworks Show – This fifth annual celebration in Jersey City will include a performance from rapper Snoop Dogg. It will be held from 12-10 p.m. at Exchange Place with a carnival, beer gardens and food trucks.

Coney Island Fireworks Show and Rooftop Party – If you're looking to catch the bursts of colors overlooking the beach, Coney Island is the place for you. A rooftop party will be held on July 4 near the Ford Amphitheater and Kitchen 21 from 1-11 p.m. The fireworks are expected to begin at 9:30 p.m.

New Rochelle Spark The Sound Extravaganza – Fireworks will be on display at 9:30 p.m. at the New Rochelle waterfront during this celebration on Wednesday. The event is produced and sponsored by the Grucci family, who has produced worldwide fireworks shows for decades.

Yonkers Fireworks Show – The show will be held on July 4 at The Cross County Shopping Center. It will include a performance from the FDR Drive band, who will perform a range of genres such as R&B, pop and swing. Their set along with vendor booths and giveaways will begin at 7 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

Northfield's Parade – A parade will be held in Atlantic County, New Jersey beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. It will begin near Jackson Avenue and Broad Street heading towards Shore Road. Free hot dogs and soda will be available at the end of the parade at Burton Station Fire Station Pavilion. The rain date is July 7.

Staten Island Yankees Post-Game Fireworks: Fourth of July fireworks will be on display following the Yankees game at the ballpark.