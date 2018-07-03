Video shows awning collapse onto 2 people in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — Two people were hospitalized after an awning collapsed, crashing onto them in Brooklyn, FDNY said Tuesday.

The awning collapsed on Fourth Avenue near 94th Street Monday around 6 p.m., FDNY said.

Video of the entire incident shows two people talking in front of building when part of it fell.

The awning appears to crush one person and knock the second to the ground.

A crowd of people then run to their aid, trying to lift the awning.

Both victims were hospitalized in serious condition, FDNY said.