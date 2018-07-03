Twitter users call for Walmart boycott over ‘Impeach 45’ clothes

Twitter users have been calling for a Walmart boycott after seeing “Impeach 45” baby clothes for sale in the online store.

The company has been selling apparel from the third-party vendor Old Glory that contains the phrase, which refers to 45th President Donald Trump. Some of the other slogans on Old Glory clothes include “Girls just wanna have guns,” “I’m so lit” and “Team Jesus,” to name a few.

Ryan Fournier, chairman of the organization Students For Trump, brought the products to public attention with a tweet Tuesday evening.

.@walmart why are you selling Impeach 45 baby clothes on your website????? What kind of message are you trying to send? https://t.co/PwI4nCVAZx — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 3, 2018

Some Twitter users have been saying they will no longer shop at Walmart until the products are removed. By Tuesday afternoon the items appear to have been taken down from the Walmart site.

#BoycottWalmart I'm staying away from @Walmart until further notice. Plenty of other options out there! — William Geronco (@Geronco) July 3, 2018

While social media users blasted Walmart for selling anti-Trump products, a quick search of the online store shows that the retailer also sells numerous pro-Trump hats and shirts, emblazoned with slogans such as “Make America Great Again,” “I heart Trump” and “Trump won, get over it.”

Walmart came under fire for another incident last November when customers noticed a shirts that read, “Rope. Tree. Journalist. Some assembly required.”

Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.