Teen in bed fatally shot by masked men in Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — An 18-year-old teen was in bed when a group of three masked people came into the Canarsie home and fatally shot the teen in the head, police officials said Tuesday.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the three attackers Tuesday.

The men shown allegedly shot Genesis Wilson in the head around 11 p.m. inside a Paerdegat 6th Street home on May 25, an NYPD spokesperson said. Wilson was rushed to a local hospital and died on May 26.

All of the attackers wore dark clothing and masks covering their faces, officials said. Police do not have any additional identifying information.

No arrests have been made in Wilson’s death.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).